Shaping The Future Of Real Estate: Interswitch Leads The PropertyTech Conversation At Lagos Real Estate Fest 2025

Interswitch, a leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper across Africa, was right at the centre of the 6th edition of the Lagos Real Estate Fest, which recently took place at the Lagos Oriental Hotel. As an Associate Partner, Interswitch played a significant role in shaping conversations around the future of Nigeria’s real estate sector.

Reinforcing its commitment to cross-sector innovation, the company spotlighted how technology, especially through platforms like Quickteller Homes, is transforming Propertytech (also known as ‘Proptech’) and the way Nigerians engage with real estate, improving everything from payments and accessibility to trust and transparency.

This year’s theme, “The Business of Real Estate: Staying Innovative in a Changing Landscape,” brought together key players across the real estate value chain, including developers, architects, regulators, proptech innovators, and investors, to address pressing challenges and explore new opportunities for digital transformation.

At the heart of these conversations was Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to driving Africa’s growth through technology. During the event’s panel sessions, Adeyinka Adekoya, Vice President, Energy Ecosystems, Interswitch, shared the company’s vision for a more digitally inclusive real estate ecosystem. He emphasised that as Nigeria’s cities continue to grow, innovation must go beyond infrastructure to include digital access, financial flexibility, and smarter, user-centric delivery.

The event featured engaging panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive brand showcases, highlighting trends around Proptech, construction finance, sustainable development, and data-driven design. The Fest struck a perfect balance between inspiration and practical insight for attendees who either came to learn, network or explore new ventures.

As the 2025 edition ended, one message resonated throughout; the future of real estate in Nigeria will be defined by collaboration, innovation, and the intelligent application of technology. With Interswitch leading this transformation, the ecosystem is on a strong path toward inclusive and scalable growth.