Tiwa Savage Signs International Recording Deal with Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment has announced an exclusive global recording agreement with Nigerian pop star, Tiwa Savage. Under the agreement, Tiwa’s future music will be released internationally through UMG’s operations in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Making history as the first female to win the Best African Act by the MTV European Music Awards and becoming the first African female to sell out London’s Indigo, 2018 was a truly memorable year for Mummy Jam Jam.

In December, Tiwa was handpicked by Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin to perform alongside Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Jay Z live at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg. Tiwa was also named one of the world’s Top 100 Inspirational Women in Fashion by Vogue US then later featured in British Vogue’s December 2018 issue as one of 10 women that are changing the face of music globally.

A resilient force within Africa’s ever-growing entertainment industry, she has also managed to carve a career as a reputable songwriter, conquering the charts in Africa whilst balancing her roles as an entrepreneur, mentor and mother.

Throughout summer 2019, Tiwa will play a string of international festivals including the UK’s Wireless Festival, Afropunk in Paris and Oh My! Festival in Amsterdam.

Tiwa Savage said, “My biggest goal is to make Africa proud. I’m so excited for this moment and I’m thankful to Sir Lucian Grainge and my new UMG family for their belief in my dreams. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

Adam Granite, EVP Market Development, Universal Music Group said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Tiwa and her team to help her music reach new audiences around the world.“

