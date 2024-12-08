John Mahama Secures Historic Presidential Victory In Ghana

Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama, has clinched a decisive victory in the country’s presidential election, marking a historic return to power after Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Bawumia acknowledged the outcome of Saturday’s election, stating: “The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time, and we respect it with all humility.”

This result signals the end of two terms under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose tenure was marred by severe economic challenges, including soaring inflation and a debt default.

Bawumia disclosed that he had personally called Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to extend his congratulations.

According to the NDC’s internal review, Mahama garnered 56.3% of the votes compared to Bawumia’s 41.3%. “It is very clear the people of this country have voted for change,” remarked Sammy Gyamfi, NDC’s spokesperson.

The NDC also secured a majority in the parliamentary elections, as confirmed by the NPP’s internal tallies.

Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2017, expressed gratitude for the support on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), confirming Bawumia’s call of concession. His emphatic victory makes him the first leader in Ghana’s Fourth Republic to reclaim the presidency after losing an election.

Supporters of the 65-year-old leader erupted in celebration outside the NDC’s campaign headquarters in Accra, with blaring horns and cheers filling the air.

Mahama’s campaign resonated strongly with young Ghanaians, as he pledged to “reset” the nation by addressing economic recovery and corruption. His promises included creating a new anti-corruption office to oversee government procurements exceeding $5 million.

The election was largely shaped by Ghana’s ongoing economic struggles. The gold and cocoa-producing nation has faced severe fiscal challenges, culminating in a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

On social issues, Mahama endorsed the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill passed by Ghana’s parliament in February, which awaits presidential assent amidst international criticism.

Official results from the electoral commission are expected by Tuesday, but the peaceful transition underscores Ghana’s reputation for democratic stability. Since its 1992 return to multi-party democracy, power has alternated between the NPP and NDC, solidifying the nation’s democratic credentials.