NNPC Launches Methane Abatement Pilot Project in Niger Delta

NNPC Limited has initiated a methane abatement pilot project in the Niger Delta as part of its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing sustainability in Nigeria’s energy sector.

This marks a significant step toward aligning local oil and gas development with global environmental standards.

The project, announced in collaboration with U.S.-based partners such as Deloitte and the Bureau of Energy Resources, aims to establish emissions baselines, mitigate methane leaks, and promote sustainable practices across the company’s operations. It reflects Nigeria’s broader pledge to cut methane emissions by 60% in the oil and gas sector by 2031 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, hosted discussions at the NNPC Towers with Robert Leahman, Global Methane Program Manager from the U.S. State Department, and a Deloitte team to solidify this partnership. The meeting emphasised the importance of leveraging international expertise and technology to tackle methane emissions.

“These efforts underscore Nigeria’s leadership in Africa under the Global Methane Pledge and its dedication to combating climate change while fostering energy sector sustainability,” the company said in an official statement.

The methane abatement pilot project is a key component of NNPC’s environmental strategy and positions the company as a regional leader in reducing emissions in line with global climate goals.