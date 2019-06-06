Jimi Agbaje Slams Bode George over Claims of Defection to APC

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, has asked a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, to shut up and act as an elder.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation, Felix Oboagwina, in a statement issued yesterday, said Agbaje described his purported defection as misinformation that should be discountenanced, adding that he had never been a member of the APC and talks of his “returning” to the ruling party had never crossed his mind.

Agbaje was quoted as saying, “People should please tell Bode George to shut up and leave the PDP if he lacks any value to add to the party, instead of being a dog in the manger hampering the progress of the party in Lagos State.

“… Or how else do you describe someone who just sits down to concoct fiction and markets it as reality? He should tell the world where he got the news being spread round.

“These shameless party leaders have 2023 in mind. The game plan is mischievously simple: Give a dog a bad name and chase it away from the party. By 2023, this mudslinging will have scared off credible people from the party, which will leave the whole field to them to continue to corner party resources.”

The former PDP candidate, however, said he was too big to sneak out of one party into another one.

“The reality remains that I have not left PDP for any other party, least of all APC,” he added.

Source: THISDAY