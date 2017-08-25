IT/TELECOMS JOB | Oracle Nigeria Graduate Telephone/Receptionist Recruitment

Oracle provides the world’s most complete, open, and integrated business software and hardware systems, with more than 370,000 customers including 100 of the Fortune 100 representing a variety of sizes and industries in more than 145 countries around the globe.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Telephone/Receptionist

Ref No: A1-170010M0
Location: Nigeria
Job: General Administration/Secretarial
Job Type: Regular Employee Hire

Detailed Description

  • Responsible for answering the phone and assisting Oracle customers.
  • Information coordinators are an integral part of Corporate Services providing the dissemination of information to visitors and fellow Oracle employees. Answers the main switchboard and greets visitors.
  • May have the opportunity to work on departmental projects.
  • May develop relationships which may lead to career advancement upon satisfactory completion of the eighteen month commitment.
  • Works on assignments that are routine in nature where limited judgment is needed. Normally receives detailed instructions on all work. Work involves minimal problem resolution following detailed instructions.

Job Requirements

  • Exceptional customer service and interpersonal skills.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills. Proficient typing and computer skills. Ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
  • Team player.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • Preferred Qualifications: BA/BS degree or equivalent, 0 – 2 years of related experience.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

