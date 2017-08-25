IT/TELECOMS JOB | Oracle Nigeria Graduate Telephone/Receptionist Recruitment

Oracle provides the world’s most complete, open, and integrated business software and hardware systems, with more than 370,000 customers including 100 of the Fortune 100 representing a variety of sizes and industries in more than 145 countries around the globe.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Telephone/Receptionist

Ref No: A1-170010M0

Location: Nigeria

Job: General Administration/Secretarial

Job Type: Regular Employee Hire

Detailed Description

Responsible for answering the phone and assisting Oracle customers.

Information coordinators are an integral part of Corporate Services providing the dissemination of information to visitors and fellow Oracle employees. Answers the main switchboard and greets visitors.

May have the opportunity to work on departmental projects.

May develop relationships which may lead to career advancement upon satisfactory completion of the eighteen month commitment.

Works on assignments that are routine in nature where limited judgment is needed. Normally receives detailed instructions on all work. Work involves minimal problem resolution following detailed instructions.

Job Requirements

Exceptional customer service and interpersonal skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills. Proficient typing and computer skills. Ability to organize, prioritize, and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Team player.

Strong attention to detail.

Preferred Qualifications: BA/BS degree or equivalent, 0 – 2 years of related experience.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY