By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | November 18th, 2026

KEY POINTS

The United States praises Nigerian troops for rescuing 125 kidnapped victims during security operations.

Military operations between November 6 and 12 also resulted in the killing of eight terrorists and the arrest of 10 suspected collaborators and logistics suppliers.

Twelve terrorist fighters and their family members surrendered during the operations.

The US says it supports Nigeria’s efforts to prevent kidnappings and bring perpetrators to justice.

MAIN STORY

The United States has commended the Nigerian military for rescuing 125 kidnapped victims and dismantling terrorist camps during security operations conducted across the country this month.

The US Bureau of African Affairs gave the commendation in a statement published on its X account on Wednesday, also acknowledging the recovery of weapons and clearance of explosive devices during the operations.

The bureau said Washington supported the Nigerian government’s efforts to prevent kidnappings and ensure that those responsible for the violence were held accountable.

The commendation followed military operations conducted between November 6 and 12, during which troops rescued 125 kidnapped persons, killed eight terrorists and arrested 10 suspected collaborators and logistics suppliers, according to the Defence Headquarters.

The operations also resulted in the surrender of 12 terrorist fighters and members of their families.

The largest rescue involved 119 travellers abducted on November 6 along the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya Road in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the military, troops pursued the attackers, forcing them to abandon the captives.

The rescued group comprised 69 men, 35 women and 15 children.

Troops also rescued five kidnapped persons in separate operations in Zamfara State, while other operations across the country led to the recovery of weapons and ammunition, destruction of terrorist camps and clearance of improvised explosive devices.

The US commendation comes amid increasing security cooperation between Washington and Abuja.

Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, said on Monday that intelligence sharing, satellite imagery and training support from the United States were assisting Nigerian forces in operations against militants and bandits.

THE ISSUES

The rescue operation highlights the continuing security challenges posed by kidnapping, terrorism and armed attacks in different parts of Nigeria.

Although the military recorded the rescue of 125 victims during the November operations, the incidents also reflect the vulnerability of travellers and communities to attacks along major roads and in conflict-affected areas.

The growing security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States has also become an important part of the country’s counterterrorism efforts, particularly through intelligence sharing, surveillance support and military training.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The United States commends Nigerian military operations this month that have rescued 125 kidnapping victims, along with the dismantling of Islamic terrorist camps, the recovery of weapons, and clearance of explosive devices,” the US Bureau of African Affairs said.

“We support all efforts by the Nigerian government to prevent kidnappings and hold the perpetrators of this violence fully accountable,” it added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Nigerian military is expected to sustain operations against terrorist groups, bandits and kidnapping networks, with continued security cooperation between Abuja and Washington.

BOTTOM LINE

The United States has recognised recent Nigerian military operations that rescued 125 kidnapped people, killed eight terrorists and dismantled terrorist camps, as security cooperation between both countries continues.