Interswitch To Sponsor 6th Edition Of Lagos Transport Fest

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has announced its sponsorship of the 6th edition of the highly anticipated Lagos Transport Fest, slated for December 10, 2024, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Lagos Transport Fest is a top-tier event that brings together key stakeholders across Nigeria’s transport ecosystem, including experts in road mobility, rail, maritime, logistics, and supply chain sectors. The event serves as a platform to shape the future of Nigeria’s transport industry through impactful discussions, innovative showcases, and strategic collaborations.

This year’s edition, themed, “Driving Innovation Together Through Strategic Collaboration,”will feature conferences, exhibitions, and networking sessions designed to connect operators, investors, policymakers, and technology providers. By fostering collaboration, the event aims to drive sustainable growth and unlock transformative opportunities within the sector.

As a major player in the digital payment ecosystem, Interswitch’s sponsorship of the event underscores its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s transport infrastructure through cutting-edge technologies. The company continues to champion solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger experience, and drive seamless transactions across the transport sector.

Speaking on the event sponsorship, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Managing Director, Industry Ecosystems (Interswitch Indeco), highlighted the company’s enthusiasm in sponsoring the fest and commitment to fostering growth in the transportation sector through its innovative technology and payment solutions. She said:

“At Interswitch, we are passionate about transforming critical sectors, with transportation being one of our key focus areas. Our sponsorship of the Lagos Transport Fest reflects our dedication to enabling seamless, secure, and efficient transaction that enhance operational efficiency and elevate passenger experience. We look forward to engaging with stakeholders to drive innovation and unlock the immense potential within Nigeria’s transport ecosystem.”

At the event, Interswitch will showcase its portfolio of innovative transport solutions, including advanced access control systems for vehicle management, contactless payment platforms, and analytics tools that provide actionable insights for optimising facility usage and revenue streams.

As industry leaders and stakeholders gather at the Lagos Transport Fest, the event promises to be a hub of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. Interswitch remains committed to empowering Nigeria’s transport sector with secure, efficient, and transformative solutions.