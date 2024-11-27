TechConnect 4.0: A Landmark Gathering Of Innovation And Collaboration In Fintech

On November 21, 2024, the vibrant city of Lagos played host to TechConnect 4.0, an event that brought together key players in the fintech and technology sectors. Held at the Classic Event Place, 7A Oregun Road, the conference showcased groundbreaking discussions, thought leadership, and forward-thinking strategies for Africa’s diverse markets.

The day kicked off with a keynote address by Mr. Akeem Lawal, MD, Payment Processing and Switching, Purepay, Interswitch, who spoke on “Bridging Gaps in Africa’s Diverse Market: Leveraging Payments as a Growth Engine for Business.” His thought-provoking insights highlighted the transformative role of seamless payment systems in driving business growth across Africa’s complex economic landscape.

Following the keynote, attendees were treated to an engaging fireside chat on “Regulating New Technologies: Strategies for Innovation and Compliance.” Moderated by Adaobi Okerekeocha, Chief Innovation Officer, Interswitch, the discussion featured Akeem Lawal and Tosin Eniolorunda, Co-founder and Group CEO, Moniepoint Inc. Together, they explored the delicate balance between fostering innovation and ensuring regulatory compliance, emphasizing the need for harmonized frameworks.

The day’s highlights continued with a dynamic panel discussion on “Navigating the Future of Financial Services: Integrating Compliance, Technology, and Collaboration to Combat Fraud and Drive Growth.” Moderated by Tina Olaore, Head of Digital Banking, Interswitch, the panel brought together industry leaders including:

Tyoyila Aga (VP, Financial Business, Interswitch)

Oluwabankole Falade (Chief Regulatory and Public Policy Officer, Flutterwave)

Zechariah Akinpelu (Chief Information and Security Officer, Unity Bank)

Oladipupo Aina (VP, Technology, Kuda)

Griffith Ehehba (EVP, Risk and Information Security, Interswitch)

This engaging session shed light on collaborative approaches to tackling fraud while fostering innovation in financial services.

The event also featured a product presentation by Interswitch, showcasing cutting-edge solutions designed to empower businesses and consumers alike. The day concluded on a celebratory note with an award presentation by Eyitayo Awe (VP, Business Development, Interswitch) and Robinta Aluyi (VP, Sales & Account Management, Interswitch), recognizing exceptional contributions to the industry.

TechConnect 4.0 exemplified the power of collaboration and innovation, offering a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and forge partnerships that will shape the future of financial technology in Africa.