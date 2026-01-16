Interswitch Sparks Innovation At Kano Startup Weekend 2025

Great ideas need the right support to truly take off, and at Kano Startup Weekend (KSW) 2025, Interswitch was proud to help make that happen. As a sponsor of the maiden edition, Interswitch helped create a vibrant platform where emerging founders and developers could connect, learn, and build. The event, which held from December 13 to 14, 2025, under the theme “Igniting Innovation & Empowering Entrepreneurs,” brought together passionate founders, developers, and ecosystem players determined to turn ideas into viable businesses.

Hosted by the Kano State Government through the Kano State Information Technology Development Agency (KASITDA), Kano Startup Weekend aligns closely with the Kano State Digital Transformation Agenda (2025–2030). This shared vision focuses on unlocking technology-driven economic growth, nurturing local talent, and positioning Kano as a thriving hub for digital innovation in Northern Nigeria. Interswitch’s involvement reflected a strong alignment with this ambition, reinforcing the value of collaboration between government, the private sector, and the startup ecosystem.

Over the two-day event, the energy within the venue was driven by hands-on collaboration, intensive brainstorming sessions, and startup pitches spanning multiple sectors. Participants worked in teams to validate ideas, build prototypes, and refine business models under the guidance of experienced mentors. Interswitch’s engagement added practical depth to these activities, helping founders better understand how payment infrastructure and digital commerce solutions can support scalable and sustainable businesses.

Through product demonstrations and developer-focused engagements, Interswitch provided participants with direct exposure to tools and technologies designed to help businesses scale securely and efficiently. Founders and developers interacted with Interswitch experts, explored real-life use cases, and gained insights into building customer-centric, payment-enabled solutions that meet the demands of today’s digital economy. These conversations helped demystify fintech integration for early-stage startups and highlighted pathways to faster market readiness.

Beyond sponsorship, Interswitch’s presence underscored its broader commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and supporting emerging innovation hubs, particularly in regions with significant untapped potential. By actively engaging with startups, developers, and ecosystem stakeholders in Kano, the company contributed to bridging gaps between innovation, execution, and access to reliable digital tools.

As a trusted leader in Africa’s fintech ecosystem, Interswitch remains dedicated to supporting initiatives like Kano Startup Weekend that ignite innovation, empower entrepreneurs, and foster meaningful collaboration. The company looks forward to continued partnerships with Kano State and ecosystem stakeholders as it works to drive inclusive growth, unlock regional talent, and accelerate digital transformation across Nigeria.