Interswitch Showcases Technology Leadership At The 2025 Delta Tech Week

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, played a significant role at the inaugural Delta Tech Week 2025, the flagship innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship festival convened by the Delta State Government through the Ministry of Science and Technology. The five-day event, held in Asaba from December 1st to 5th, brought together startups, corporates, academia, investors, developers, and ecosystem enablers from across Nigeria.

As a sponsor of the festival, Interswitch delivered a strong presence through product demonstrations, panel discussions, and developer-focused engagements, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and enabling innovation across the South-South region. The company’s participation aligned with Delta State’s goal of positioning itself as an emerging technology hub through collaboration, capacity-building, and ecosystem development.

A key highlight of Interswitch’s involvement was its showcase of the API Marketplace and the Interswitch Payment Gateway, where the team demonstrated how businesses and developers can seamlessly integrate for payments, collections, merchant services, reconciliations, and commerce expansion. These sessions offered hands-on insights into how Interswitch’s technology is powering secure, frictionless checkout experiences and enabling enterprises to scale quickly across the country.

The company also featured prominently across panel discussions exploring financial inclusion, digital commerce enablement, the evolution of developer culture, and the role of infrastructure in driving socio-economic growth. These conversations underscored Interswitch’s continued leadership in shaping Nigeria’s digital economy.

Speaking on the company’s participation at the event, Olayinka Oluwadamilare, Head, Operations Strategy, Interswitch, noted the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in accelerating regional innovation.

‘’Delta Tech Week reflects the power of collective action in building a stronger digital future. Interacting with developers, startups, and the public sector in one space reaffirmed the importance of reliable infrastructure in driving innovation. Interswitch remains committed to supporting Delta State’s tech ecosystem and empowering its builders with secure, seamless payment solutions.”

Throughout the event, Interswitch maintained strong visibility across key gatherings, including DevFest, the Women in Tech Summit, and various breakout sessions focused on infrastructure, entrepreneurship, payments, and the future of software development.

Representing the company across these engagements were Adeyinka Adekoya, Vice President, Energy Ecosystem; Blessing Ogbonna James, Head, Digital Payments; Chidi Opara Ndudu, Partner Manager; and Esohe Obaseki, Executive, Growth Marketing.

As the maiden edition of Delta Tech Week came to a close, Interswitch reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Delta State’s fast growing technology ecosystem and to enabling individuals and businesses with secure, reliable, and future ready digital payment solutions.