Interswitch, Lagos State Launch Digital Blood Management System To Transform Healthcare Delivery

In a significant leap toward smarter healthcare delivery, Interswitch, a leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming healthcare systems by playing a pivotal role in the launch of the new Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee (LSBTC) website and Blood Inventory Management System (BIMS).

The unveiling, which took place in June 2025, marks a major milestone in Lagos State’s journey toward digitalised, data-driven health services, and forms part of the broader Lagos State Health Information Platform (Lagos SHIP) initiative; a digital framework powered by Interswitch, that connects patients, providers, and healthcare systems through integrated, technology-driven solutions.

On this project, Interswitch and partners have delivered a secure and scalable platform that now powers both the new LSBTC website and the BIMS. This system provides Lagosians, healthcare providers, blood banks, and state health officials with real-time access to blood donation and availability data, thereby improving supply coordination and enhancing the patient experience through informed, data-driven decisions.

The platform is designed to streamline the entire blood management value chain from donor registration through screening to inventory tracking and distribution, ushering in a new era of safety, efficiency, and accountability in blood services.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Olufemi Olapegba, Managing Director of Digital Health Platforms at Interswitch, highlighted the importance of the initiative as part of a larger health-tech mission.

He said:

“At Interswitch, we are deeply committed to leveraging technology to solve real-life challenges in critical sectors, and health is a top priority. The launch of the LSBTC website and Blood Inventory Management System is a testament to how strategic innovation can enhance efficiency, transparency, and patient outcomes. By digitalising blood collection, screening, distribution, and transfusion processes, we are helping to create a more efficient, data-driven, and accountable healthcare framework that ultimately saves lives. Our collaboration with the Lagos State Government is part of our broader vision to power intelligent health systems across Africa.”

With interoperability at its core, the new system integrates seamlessly with Lagos SHIP, also powered by Interswitch, ensuring centralised access to critical health information, improving collaboration, and enabling faster responses in emergency situations.

This initiative also supports Interswitch’s expanding health-tech portfolio, which includes solutions in electronic medical records, digital claims processing, health financing, and health information exchange. By deepening its footprint in healthcare, Interswitch is helping lay the digital rails for a more inclusive, efficient, and responsive health system across the continent.

With this successful rollout, Interswitch strengthens its position as a trusted digital partner to governments and healthcare institutions, advancing access, equity, and quality in healthcare through bold, intelligent innovation.

As Lagos State continues to invest in digital transformation, the launch of the LSBTC website and Blood Inventory Management System is a clear example of what becomes possible when public sector vision meets private sector expertise, with the potential to impact millions of lives positively.