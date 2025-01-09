Interswitch Champions Tech Innovation At GDG DevFest Ibadan 2024 

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has once again demonstrated its dedication to driving innovation and empowering the tech ecosystem through its participation as a platinum sponsor of the recently concluded Google Developer Groups (GDG) DevFest Ibadan. This partnership highlights Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s technology landscape and nurturing the next generation of innovators.

The flagship conference, which held at the Aweni Arena in Ibadan, brought together developers, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders for a dynamic day of knowledge sharing, networking, and exploration of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and mobile app development.

Now in its fifth edition, DevFest Ibadan has grown in scale and impact over the years, attracting thousands of attendees from across Oyo State and beyond. Participants enjoyed a variety of engaging activities, including thought-provoking talks, hands-on workshops, and hackathons designed to inspire innovation and foster collaboration.

Speaking on Interswitch’s sponsorship, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Merchants & Ecosystems) Interswitch, emphasised the company’s focus on empowering Africa’s tech community.

“At Interswitch, we recognise the pivotal role developers and tech communities play in driving innovation across the continent. Sponsoring GDG DevFest Ibadan 2024 aligns perfectly with our mission to equip these communities with the tools, platforms, and opportunities they need to innovate, collaborate, and succeed. We are committed to promoting a vibrant ecosystem that accelerates Africa’s digital transformation while nurturing the next wave of innovators shaping the future of fintech in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

The event afforded Interswitch the opportunity to make significant contributions to the Developer Community. Elizabeth Okaome, Developer Ecosystem Executive, Interswitch, delivered an insightful presentation on the company’s robust suite of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and their use cases, supported with live demos. Cutting across payments integration, transfers, bill payments and airtime recharge, identity verification or lending services, Interswitch APIs equip developers with tools to enable secure and seamless online and offline payment acceptance).

Another highlight at the event was the introduction of the Quickteller Business Referral Programme, also known as the ‘5 for 5’ Initiative, which offers developers or any referrer an opportunity to earn 5% commission on Interswitch’s share of every transaction charge, for five whole years, while enabling businesses to thrive.

The Interswitch Developer Community and Quickteller jointly hosted an engaging booth featuring educational product videos, customer testimonials, and one-on-one consultations. Attendees enjoyed interactive activities, including a lively ‘Spin the Wheel’ game, and received branded merchandise, enhancing the event’s vibrant and engaging atmosphere.

Through this sponsorship, Interswitch reinforces its commitment to empowering Africa’s tech community by providing innovative solutions, fostering strategic partnerships, and creating platforms that accelerate digital transformation and economic growth. The company continues to solidify its position as a catalyst for innovation and a hub for developer support in Nigeria.