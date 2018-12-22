Interpol Orders Arrest of Diezani Allison- Madueke

The International Police (Interpol) have issued an arrest warrant for former minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison- Madueke, following a request by the Federal Government to the agency.

It was gathered that the necessary charges had been filed and attached to the extradition request by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).By this request, all Interpol member countries were obliged to arrest the former minister anywhere she is seen on their territories.

Allison-Madueke had been holed up in London, United Kingdom (UK), for over three years.A Nigerian court had directed the Inspector General of Police; EFCC Chairman, Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) and all heads of other agencies to apprehend the ex-petroleum minister.

The judge further directed that the order, which was signed by the court registrar, E. Balami, should be attached to a warrant for execution on her.The source said: “We have filed the necessary processes and Interpol has red- flagged Allison-Madueke.

This means that the process has been kick-started and the former minister may be arrested by the UK Police or any Police agency all over the world and repatriated to Nigeria.”

When The Guardian contacted the EFCC acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, on this development, he said the agency has collaborated with all relevant agencies, including Interpol to ensure the extradition of the former minister.

He said: “I cannot really confirm to you if Interpol has issued a warrant of arrest on Diezani, because Interpol is a different agency, but what I can tell you is that the EFCC is collaborating with all relevant agencies across board, including Interpol, to ensure that she is repatriated.”