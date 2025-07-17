INEC Starts Voter Registration August 18 For 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to an official notice from the commission, online pre-registration will open on August 18, 2025, via the dedicated portal http://cvr.inecnigeria.org.

In-person registration at INEC Local Government Area offices and other designated centres across the country will start on August 25, 2025, and will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

INEC urged all eligible Nigerians to take advantage of this opportunity, stressing that the right to vote begins with registration.

“Your vote starts with registration. Don’t miss your opportunity to register,” the commission said.

The electoral body also advised citizens to follow its official social media platforms for real-time updates on the process.

The CVR exercise is part of INEC’s commitment to promoting inclusiveness, transparency, and credibility in Nigeria’s electoral process.