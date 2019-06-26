INEC Holds Review Session on 2019 General Elections in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral commission is presently holding a review of the 2019 General Elections.

The event which is taking place in Abuja,Nigeria’s Capital will review the Commissions efforts and challenges in the 2019 Elections and also chart a way forward for future elections.

INEC Chairman,Professor Mahmood Yakubu in his opening remarks commended members of staff of the electoral body and also international observers who were instrumental to the success of the elections.

Opening remarks by the Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, @ the ongoing Review of the 2019 General Elections: Commission’s Debriefing of Electoral Officers, today @ Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.@ECESeu @USAID @UKaid @USAID @EUinNigeria pic.twitter.com/lF3XDfB3rG — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) June 26, 2019

Source: VON