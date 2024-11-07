Indrive Closes 2024 With Major Milestone In Driver Welfare In Nigeria, Investing Over 5 Billion Naira

As part of its ongoing dedication to driver welfare, inDrive, the global platform for mobility and urban solutions, has concluded a remarkable year with a series of impactful initiatives in Lagos, culminating in a total investment of over 5 billion Naira in 2024. Reinforcing its commitment to improving driver welfare, earnings, and empowerment.

Supporting Driver Earnings and Welfare

inDrive’s DoXGetY reward campaign emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing drivers’ challenges. Over 250 prizes, including fuel vouchers and new vehicles, were awarded to support drivers in managing fuel costs and daily expenses, helping them navigate the rising costs in the transportation industry.

In addition to this, the ‘Deals on Wheels’ initiative celebrated 110 outstanding drivers across Lagos, honoring them based on their ratings, number of rides completed, and total mileage. The program rewards the hard work and dedication that these drivers invest in serving their communities while providing inDrive riders with an exceptional experience.

Championing Fairness and Addressing Injustice

As a company committed to challenging injustice in the ride-hailing industry, inDrive aims to create a driver-first ecosystem where every driver has the tools to thrive. Timothy Oladimeji, inDrive’s Country Representative in Nigeria, highlighted the brand’s mission to champion fairness in mobility by advocating for fairer conditions and reliable earnings for drivers across Nigeria.

Driver Empowerment and Safety Training

To further enhance the professional growth and safety skills of its drivers, inDrive organized dedicated sessions focused on personal and professional development. These sessions reinforced inDrive’s mission to empower drivers with essential skills for safe driving and personal advancement, promoting both their welfare and the quality of service they provide.

Building Towards an Inclusive Future

Looking ahead, inDrive’s commitment extends to fostering inclusive, fairer, and safer ride-hailing across Nigeria and Africa. With plans to expand and introduce additional reward programs, the company seeks to build a more sustainable transportation ecosystem in partnership with local stakeholders, benefiting drivers, riders, and communities alike.