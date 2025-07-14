Indrive Boosts Drivers Earnings In Abuja, Lowers Commission To O.1% During Peak Hours 

inDrive, the global ride-hailing platform, has introduced a reduced commission rate of 0.1% for drivers in Abuja during peak hours. The initiative aims to increase driver earnings and support their operations during high-demand periods.

This initiative, according to the management of the company, is designed to help drivers retain nearly all of their earnings during the busiest periods of the day, thereby boosting income and easing the pressure of rising living costs. The new initiative which takes immediate effect will apply to key morning and evening rush hours throughout the week.

As a company committed to justice, the company holds the record as the company with the lowest commission charge in the industry. This initiative of lowering drivers’ commission charge to only 0.1 percent, further demonstrates its compassion for the well-being of drivers.

Speaking on the launch, the Country Representative for inDrive Nigeria, Oladimeji Timothy, said the initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to increase drivers’ earnings and reaffirm its commitment to fairness and empowerment.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to put drivers first. With just 0.1% commission during peak hours, drivers in Abuja can now keep almost everything they earn, especially when demand is highest. It’s a move that puts more money in their hands when they need it most,” he said.

inDrive is widely recognized for its unique peer-to-peer pricing model, which allows drivers and passengers to negotiate and agree on fares before the ride begins. This approach, combined with one of the lowest commission structures in the industry, ensures that drivers maintain more control over their income compared to traditional ride-hailing platforms.

“On weekdays, the 0.1% commission rate applies at 7:00 AM, 8:00 AM, 4:00 PM, and 5:00 PM. On weekends, the offer extends further, including additional evening slots to give drivers more flexibility and higher earning potential during periods of peak demand,” Oladimeji said.