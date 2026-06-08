Ikogosi Warm Springs cuts energy expenses by N513m via solar transition

Key points

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort has saved over N513 million in annual operating costs by transitioning to solar energy.

Glocient Hospitality invested approximately $200,000 in clean energy infrastructure to reduce its reliance on diesel generation.

The newly installed solar array runs the entire resort for roughly 12 hours daily, backed by an integrated battery storage system.

The facility has expanded its workforce to over 230 employees, with roughly 70 percent women and a majority recruited locally.

Conservationists are currently cataloging and tagging nearly 300 tree species within the resort’s forest park to promote eco-tourism.

Main Story

The management of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort has revealed that its strategic transition to renewable energy infrastructure has generated over N513 million in annual energy savings.

Speaking during a media briefing at the eco-resort in Ekiti State, Olanrewaju Balogun, the General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, explained that the financial windfall has transformed the facility’s underlying cost structure. The resort operator injected roughly $200,000 into a dedicated solar network to insulate the property from volatile diesel prices and lower its reliance on conventional fossil-fuel generators.

The hospitality firm which manages the site under a concession agreement with the Ekiti State Government undertook an internal financial analysis benchmarking the new setup against its standard 500 kVA generator operations. The clean energy grid successfully runs the entire resort for up to 12 hours each day, drawing down power consumption from the national grid and conventional backup systems.

Technical teams have paired the solar arrays with automated switching frameworks and deep-cycle battery banks to carry the resort’s electricity load well into the night, guaranteeing a seamless power supply for guests.

Rather than bleeding capital into recurring fuel bills, the company is redirecting these energy savings back into expanding the resort’s physical capacity and restoring its surrounding ecosystem. Since Glocient Hospitality took over management of the neglected asset in late 2022, it has executed rapid room renovations, added extensive landscaping, and created new recreational spaces. Furthermore, the operational turnaround has prioritized local wealth creation; the resort’s payroll has climbed past 230 workers, drawing heavily from adjacent host communities and prioritizing women in its hiring structure.

The Issues

Transitioning heavy hospitality infrastructure away from costly diesel reliance over to stable, off-grid renewable energy loops.

Transforming a neglected, state-owned tourism asset into a commercially viable and self-sustaining hospitality brand.

Balancing rapid structural and real estate expansion with strict environmental conservation and forest park preservation.

What’s Being Said

Discussing the financial savings realized after moving away from heavy generator operations, the General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, Olanrewaju Balogun, stated: “Now we’ve invested close to $200,000 in renewable energy and this serves us 12 hours every day. The savings we are making with the benchmark of our 500 kVA is over half a billion in a year and that benchmark was done with our 500 kVA generator running for 10 hours savings alone.”

Explaining how the financial returns are calculated over an extended operating cycle, Balogun noted: “When we did the financial analysis over the years, over one year, 365 days, we’ll be making the savings of over half a billion Naira,”

Mapping out the broader socioeconomic impact of the resort’s business model, Balogun added that the objective includes: “Also a hospitality ecosystem that integrates agriculture, environmental stewardship and local employment,”

What’s Next

Operations teams will continue upgrading the automated solar grid to expand its energy storage capacity across additional guest cabins.

Botanical researchers will finish tagging nearly 300 tree species in the forest park with local and scientific descriptions to launch an educational conservation program.

Glocient Hospitality will advance its community integration scheme to deepen local agricultural supply lines into the resort’s catering services.

Bottom Line

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort has unlocked more than N513 million in annual savings by investing $200,000 in a 12-hour daily solar system, allowing operator Glocient Hospitality to reinvest capital into local employment, eco-conservation, and infrastructure expansion.