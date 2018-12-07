I Headed Nigeria’s Best Economic Team, Atiku Boasts

Alhaji Atiku Abubarka, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general election, in Ibadan on Thursday said that he headed the best economic team for Nigeria between 1999 and 2003, adding that such prosperity will return to the country next year, if he is elected the next president.

Atiku; the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; Lagos State governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje and other PDP leaders were in Ibadan for the opening rally, of the political party in southwest, held at the historic Mapo Hall.

Others are: Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Vice Chairman of the Party (Southwest) Eddy Olafeso, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, the publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, former Senate whip, Hosea Agboola.

They all lamented the high level of hunger in Nigeria and insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari must be defeated 2019 general election.

Speaking at the rally, Atiku said: “in the next two months, you will be required to choose your next president, please, take your decision carefully. The best democracy we enjoyed in Nigeria was under PDP. In 2015, APC promised 12million jobs but today, we have not seen the jobs.

“Nigeria is now the headquarters of poverty in the world. We shall return Nigeria to prosperity in 2019. I headed the best economy team in Nigeria. When we get to government in 2019, we will continue to give you best education. One of the best policy for Nigeria is restructuring and we will do it when we get to government. Don’t believe APC lies again. Within six months, we will reposition Nigeria. Don’t sell your vote and don’t sell your PVC. Buhari must go! he noted.”

In his own speech, Secondus said President Buhari is not capable of ruling Nigeria again. “With what we have seen here today, it is sure that our people in the Southwest want change in government and Atiku is the only candidate who can rescue Nigeria at this time. Buhari is not fit to rule Nigeria again. By the grace of God, in February, we will stand to defend our votes and defeat Buhari. The hunger in the land is too much. There is hunger because Buhari is not aware of anything in government. His government has collapsed.

“This is the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria. Where is our 25billion dollars withdrawn from the NNPC account? Corruption has taken another dimension in Nigeria under Buhari. Poverty headquarters has relocated to Nigeria under Buhari. By the grace of God, Atiku is the next president of Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Senate President Bukola Saraki noted that “in 2015, APC promised security but could not do it. They promised to make food abundant but the price of rice is becoming higher daily. The only solution to our challenges is to vote Atiku as president.”

Obi in his remarks said “if you want jobs, vote for Atiku. If you want development, vote Atiku; Atiku is the only solution to challenges we are facing in Nigeria today.”

Fayose who said he was very sure that president Buhari won’t attend the presidential debate said PDP has won this election already.

He said: “The only product we are selling is Atiku. The only candidate that can defeat anybody at a debate. I am sure Buhari won’t attend the debate. But let me tell you that you have to defend your votes. By God grace, PDP will be announced winner of next year elections.”

Speaking on the background of the presidential candidate of the party, the former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel said “The 2019 election is family affairs. Atiku’s first wife is a Yoruba woman. He grew up and worked in Ibadan. With what we met here, it is obvious that our people have spoken that they will vote for PDP.”