Breaking News: Buhari Declines Assent to Amended Electoral Act for the Third Time

President Muhammadu Buhari has again rejected the amendments made to the Electoral Act by the National Assembly.

This would mark the third time that the President would be rejecting fresh amendments made to the Electoral Act by the National Assembly.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Ita Enang told State House Reporters on Friday.

He said the President has communicated to the National Assembly on the decision taken on the Electoral Act.

He however said the President has assented to the amendment made to the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Act.

With the assent, NOUN can now operates like other conventional universities in the country.

The development comes barely two months to the 2019 general elections, scheduled for February next year.

More details later…