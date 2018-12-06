2019 Elections : Atiku Urges Nigerian Electorate not to Sell their Future

Accuses APC of buying PVCs for N10

Gets 45 political parties’ endorsement

Storms Ibadan thursday for South-west rally

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) campaign trail moved to Ilorin, the capital of the North-central state of Kwara, wednesday with its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, urging Nigerians not to sell their future by succumbing to alleged moves by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to buy their permanent voter cards (PVCs) for as little as N10.

Chastising the APC for failing to fulfill its promises to Nigerians since 2015 at the North-central zonal rally of the PDP, Atiku advised Nigerians not to allow APC humiliate them by buying their PVCs.

As Atiku spoke in Ilorin, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), the umbrella body of about 45 major opposition parties, boosted his chance in the presidential race when it announced the former vice president as the consensus candidate of the opposition in the February 2019 election.

Atiku spoke to an excited huge crowd, saying it was time to return Nigeria to the PDP because the best years of the country were when the PDP governed the country.

He said, “Today, we have listened to the failures of the APC government since 2015 till today. There is nothing they have not promised us; they promised us security, jobs and better economy, they failed.

“In terms of corruption, Nigeria is worse off today than we were in 2014. In terms of economy, we are the poorest country in the world today. In terms of insecurity, we are the most insecure than at any other time in history.

“This is what the APC is doing. They are buying PVCs. They will come to you and give you N10, N20, N50 to buy your PVC. They are buying your future.”

Warning Nigerians against selling their PVCs, Atiku noted that APC would use it against them.

Atiku told them, “Whatever they have promised, they failed. It is time for you people to return this country to PDP because the best years of this country were when the PDP was governing our country from 1999 to 2015.”

Also speaking at the rally, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, lamented that in 2015, security challenges in the country was limited to the North-east, saying the security challenges have since escalated and spread to North-west and even North-central.

He added that the current administration has not only failed in the fight against corruption, but has failed to tackle security and fight poverty and hunger.

“We must find a president that can address the issue of security in this country; but more importantly, we must find a president that will address the economy because the hunger is serious today in Nigeria.” On his part, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, said that the party is on a mission to rescue the country from the shackles of the ruling APC.

He said that the party is moving forward to stop the sufferings of Nigerians, warning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against rigging in the 2019 elections.

Others, who spoke along the same line include, former Minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki; former governor of Niger State, Alhaji Babangida Aliyu; Senator Musa Ibrahim Kwankwaso, Senator Ahmadu Ali; Mr. Peter Obi and others.

CUPP Endorses Atiku

Swelling Atiku’s chances in the presidential election, CUPP, the umbrella body of about 45 major opposition parties, few hours after a closed door deliberation at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja wednesday announced the former vice president as the consensus candidate of the opposition in the 2019 election.

THISDAY’s findings show that over 41 political parties in attendance endorsed the decision, which enjoyed majority support.

Former governor of Osun State and Convener of CUPP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who made the disclosure while addressing a press conference held at Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, said the former vice president met the criteria used in the choice of a presidential candidate for the coalition.

Oyinlola said the CUPP, an umbrella body of 45 registered political parties in the alliance arrived at the decision based on the candidate’s (Atiku) experience in administration, management of economy and politics.

“After a painstaking assessment of what we have across the coalition parties and after processing the candidates’ suitability using these criteria, the steering committee hereby submits that a former vice president and candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the best and his party the most virile of all the options before us,’’ the former governor stated.

Oyinlola, who was assisted by National Chairman of Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA), Chief Peter Ameh, during the briefing said, “We, therefore, choose him as the CUPP candidate for the 2019 presidential election.”

The convener, who charged members of the coalition to hit the ground running, reminded them that their main challengers are already in war mood, having launched what they called ‘’THE NEXT LEVEL.’’

He added, “We must prove to them that we are the masters in this enterprise and tell them that the Nigerian people would not follow them (the APC) to THE NEXT EVIL scheme they have designed for our country.’’

He said that the national acceptability of candidate and party, strength of the structure of candidate and party across the country, competitiveness of the candidate’s party vis-a-vis our major challenger, the APC, financial strength of candidate and party, access to financial resources, capacity and readiness to prosecute the election across the about 120,000 polling units in the country, were the criteria used in picking Atiku.