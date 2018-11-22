2019: Buhari, Atiku, Others Listed For Presidential Debate Dec. 14

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have been scheduled for presidential debate on 14 December at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Buhari and Atiku are the two front runners in the race for Nigeria’s presidency in 2019.

The president is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s elections, while Atiku is vying for the highest office in Nigeria on the platform of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, chairman of the Nigerian Election Debate Group, John Momoh said the debate would also involve candidates of other parties participating in the election.

He said the vice presidential candidates are billed to have their debate on 19 January, 2019.

Momoh, who is also the chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), said the debates would be broadcast live by all BON members.