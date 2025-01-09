CBN Secures N1.47 Trillion In Oversubscriptions For 364-Day Treasury Bills

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on behalf of the Debt Management Office (DMO), secures an impressive N1.47 trillion in subscriptions for its 364-day Treasury Bills during the auction held on January 8, 2025. This marks a 283.42% oversubscription, indicating strong investor interest in the longer-term government securities.

Auction Details

Prior to the auction, the CBN announces plans to issue Treasury Bills with tenors of 91, 182, and 364 days. The following amounts are offered:

91-day bills : N50 billion

: N50 billion 182-day bills : N80 billion

: N80 billion 364-day bills: N385 billion

The subscription results show the following:

91-day bills : N22.94 billion (stop-out rate: 18%)

: N22.94 billion (stop-out rate: 18%) 182-day bills : N20.81 billion (stop-out rate: 18.5%)

: N20.81 billion (stop-out rate: 18.5%) 364-day bills: N1.47 trillion (stop-out rate: 22.62%)

Bids for the 91-day bills range between 17% and 28%, for the 182-day bills between 18% and 20%, and for the 364-day bills between 22% and 28%. Each unit of the bills is priced at N1,000, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 and increments of N1,000 up to N50 million.

The Treasury Bills are set to mature on the following dates:

91-day bills : April 10, 2025

: April 10, 2025 182-day bills : July 10, 2025

: July 10, 2025 364-day bills: January 8, 2026

Allotment occurs on January 9, 2024, with the following allocations: N21.30 billion for the 91-day bills, N20.48 billion for the 182-day bills, and N473.20 billion for the 364-day bills.

Surge in Demand for Longer-Term Securities

Data from the CBN reveals a significant increase in demand for long-tenor Treasury Bills, particularly the 364-day bills, which see a dramatic 2,723% surge in subscriptions to N1.4 trillion. Interest in the 91-day bills also rises by 725.4%, with subscriptions reaching N22.9 billion. However, interest in the 182-day bills decreases by 77.9%, with subscriptions falling to N20.8 billion.

The heightened demand for longer-term securities comes as interest rates continue to rise.

Impact of Rising Interest Rates

The CBN’s recent monetary policy decisions contribute to the shift toward longer-term government securities. In November 2024, the CBN raises its Monetary Policy Rate by 25 basis points to 27.50% in an effort to address inflation, which stands at 33.88%. These rate hikes make Treasury Bills more attractive as they offer higher yields to investors seeking to hedge against inflation.

Key Insights on Treasury Bills

Discount-Based Returns : Treasury Bills are sold at a discount, with investors receiving their returns upon maturity.

: Treasury Bills are sold at a discount, with investors receiving their returns upon maturity. Interest Rate Sensitivity : When interest rates rise, newer Treasury Bills become more appealing due to their higher yields.

: When interest rates rise, newer Treasury Bills become more appealing due to their higher yields. Shifting Investor Preferences: Changes in demand for Treasury Bills reflect investor reactions to fluctuating interest rate conditions.

Treasury Bills remain a key investment option for individuals and institutions looking for stable returns amid uncertain economic conditions.