How To Officially Apply For Your Nigerian Passport

Your Nigerian passport is a very important international travel document. Without it you cannot travel outside the country. Almost everyone thinks that you can never get your passport without going through the back door. But this is not exactly true.

There are laid down rules and procedures for applying for your passport officially. You only need to be patient or else you will be frustrated. By the way, you will save money and feel that you are doing the right thing. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares how to formally apply for your Nigerian passport.

#1: Have all required supporting documents ready

The documents for a successful passport application include:

• Local Government letter of identification

• Birth certificate/age declaration

• 2 recent colour passport photographs

• Guarantor’s form sworn to before a Commissioner of Oaths / Magistrate / High Court Judge

• Parents’ letter of consent for minors under 16 years of age

• Marriage certificate, where applicable, and

• Police report, in the case of a lost passport.

#2: Fill out the online application

Simply visit the Nigerian Immigration portal (https://portal.immigration.gov.ng), click on ‘apply for passport’, select type of passport and Processing country. When you are done with this, fill out the online application with the correct information. Keep in mind that any false declaration on the form may lead to the withdrawal of the passport and/or your prosecution.

#3: Make payment

After the approval of your online application, the next thing to do is make payment. You can use any of the available payment gateways provided. The appropriate fee depends on the number of passport pages and your age. For 32 pages- Age 0 – 17 (N8,750), 18-59 (15,000) and 60+ (N8,750) and for 64 pages, it is N20,000 for all ages.

If the page does not redirect you, go back to the NIS homepage, click on the “Query your Application Payment Status” and enter your Passport Application ID and Reference Number. Follow the instructions to confirm payment and endeavour to print out your payment receipt.

#4: Go for scheduled interview after confirmation of payment

After you have confirmed your payment, the date and time of your interview will be generated. Attend the interview with all your documents at the Immigration office you have chosen on the portal.

#5: Get your passport

The chances of receiving your passport by post after the interview are very slim. You will most likely be told to come back to physically pick up your passport.