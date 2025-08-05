How To Check 2025 WAEC Results Online: A Comprehensive Step-by-Step Guide

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) officially released the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results on Monday, ushering in a wave of anticipation among secondary school leavers across Nigeria and West Africa.

In an effort to ensure a seamless process, WAEC has published a detailed procedure to guide candidates in checking their results through its dedicated online platform. Whether you’re a first-time user or returning candidate, following these steps will help you access your results swiftly and accurately.

Step-by-Step Process to Check 2025 WAEC Results

To access your results, you must log on to the WAEC results checking portal: https://www.waecdirect.org. Below is a simplified breakdown of the required steps:

Enter Your WAEC Examination Number

Input your unique 10-digit examination number. This is typically made up of a 7-digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number.

Example: If your centre number is 4123456 and your candidate number is 789, then your WAEC exam number would be 4123456789. For Candidates Who Sat Before 1999

If you took your WAEC exams before the year 1999, enter your 8-digit examination number, which includes a 5-digit centre number and a 3-digit candidate number.

Example: 19865001 Input Your Examination Year

Type in the four-digit year you sat for the examination. For 2025 candidates, you will enter 2025. Select the Type of Examination

Choose the appropriate exam category from the options provided, such as WASSCE for School Candidates or WASSCE for Private Candidates. Enter Your e-PIN Voucher Number

Input the unique e-PIN code found on your purchased WAEC scratch card or e-voucher. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN)

This is also found on the e-PIN voucher you purchased and should be typed into the specified field. Click ‘Submit’

Once all fields are accurately filled out, click the Submit button and wait for your results to be displayed on the screen.

Additional Tips

Ensure you have a strong internet connection before attempting to check your result.

Only purchase your e-PIN from authorized WAEC outlets or vendors.

Take note of your result immediately or print it out for documentation purposes.

Conclusion

WAEC’s digital approach to results checking has streamlined the process for candidates across the subregion. With this simple and reliable step-by-step guide, students can view their academic performance with ease and move forward with their educational or career plans.

For more updates on education, examinations, and student resources, stay connected with our platform.