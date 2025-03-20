House Of Representatives Backs Tinubu’s Emergency Rule In Rivers

The House of Representatives has approved President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State. This approval includes the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected state legislators.

The endorsement came through a voice vote during Thursday’s plenary session, presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. During the discussion, lawmakers debated the general principles of the President’s report before voting.

Benue lawmaker and Deputy Spokesman of the House, Philip Agbese, proposed forming a national mediation committee to resolve the crisis between Governor Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly. The House agreed to this proposal.

Meanwhile, the House Minority Whip suggested that the six-month suspension should not be absolute. He argued that if peace is restored between the warring parties before the period ends, the emergency rule should be lifted. The House accepted this suggestion as well.

Before the debate began, the Speaker read a letter from President Tinubu, officially notifying the House of the emergency rule declaration. Following this, lawmakers briefly held a private session lasting about 10 minutes.

During the debate, Abia lawmaker Obi Agwuncha attempted to halt discussions by citing Section 305 (6b) of the Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority of lawmakers to approve an emergency declaration. However, Speaker Abbas overruled his objection, allowing the debate to continue.

Further developments are expected as the situation unfolds.