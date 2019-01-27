Higuain Set to Make Chelsea Debut in FA Cup Tie against Sheffield Wednesday

Gonzalo Higuain could make his Chelsea debut in today’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old striker completed his loan move from Juventus on Thursday and has been backed to hit the ground running with the Blues.

Chelsea assistant boss Gianfranco Zola said on Friday: “We’re talking about a player who has scored not only in Italy but everywhere, also in the Champions League.

“I’m sure he can handle expectations. He’s always produced good numbers wherever he’s been. We’re going to help Higuain to get his goals.”

However, a decision is yet to be made on whether Higuain will feature against Sheffield Wednesday.

Zola added: “There are players who need to be rested and it could be an opportunity.”

Meanwhile, interim Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Agnew said today’s cup clash against Chelsea could not have been more timely for the club.

The Owls’ trip to Stamford Bridge will be Agnew’s last game in charge before he starts his role as Steve Bruce’s assistant at Hillsborough.

“It’s an amazing football club Sheffield Wednesday, fantastic fan-base and they will be very vocal on Sunday evening,” he added.

“I don’t think anybody involved in Sheffield Wednesday needs reminding because everybody realises how big the club is and the potential it has.

“But maybe a reminder to the rest of the football world that Sheffield Wednesday are playing in a huge game.” Chelsea changes are likely and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be available following a back problem. This is the 124th meeting in all competitions between Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday but first since April 2000, a 1-0 win for the Owls at Hillsborough in the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated from eight of their 10 FA Cup ties with Chelsea, last knocking them out in the 1965-66 semi-final.

Chelsea have progressed from 47 of their last 49 FA Cup ties against non-Premier League sides, losing in March 2008 against Barnsley and January 2015 against Bradford City.