Heritage Bank Reiterates Commitment to Nigeria’s Creative Industry

Heritage Bank Plc, has reiterated its commitment to the development and growth of Nigeria’s creative industry.

Ifie Sekibo, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank stated this in a statement issued by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank during the weekend.

He said Heritage Bank was committed to the development and growth of the entertainment industry because one of the easiest ways to solve the unemployment issue in the country is to get as many people as possible involved in the entertainment industry, because manufacturing, banking is not all-sufficient.

Sekibo said the music industry has contributed immensely to economic growth.

Besides supporting individual artistes in the industry, the bank has also partnered with some organisers to perform and produce some entertainment shows. Some of these include partnership with Yibo Koko in association with Bolanle Peters to produce and perform Seki, a dance drama.

The event which held at the popular Terra Kulture Arena was graced by members of the diplomatic corps, bank officials and lovers of arts and it featured notable celebrities like Hilda Dokubo, Monalisa Chinda Coker, Ibinabo Fiberisima, Julius Agwu, Ovunda Ihunwo, Peace Christian, Deborah Job, Opereke Jamabo Foh and Mercy Albert among others as casts.

The bank has also partnered with MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of the DSTV and GOTV brands to bring the third season of the Big Brother Naija to viewers across Africa and beyond.

In addition, Heritage Bank partnered with Seagull Band, one of the five bands that participated in the 2017 edition of the Calabar Festival with the theme ‘migration and climate change’.

Also, as part of its commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria’s creative industry, Heritage Bank Limited has partnered with the organisers of the International Festival of Contemporary Dance (IFCOD) to host the second edition of One Language, a musical production of intrigue, dance and drama hosted by Mrs. Elo Inyeinengi-Etomi.

“As far as this is concerned, the bank will continue to support initiatives that have to do with sustainability,” adding that migration is a depletion of human resources, depletion of values and depletion of human capital.

“We are there as an institution to help to facilitate and to create awareness that the grass is not greener on the other side, we can develop ourselves, we can build our nation, we can build our continent and sustain it if we do the right things like planting trees, keeping our environment clean, disposing our wastes properly, we will live a very good life,” Sekibo stated.