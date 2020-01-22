Hameed Ali Directs NCS Officers to Declare Assets Annually

Hameed Ali, comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has directed officers of the service to henceforth declare their assets every year.

Ali issued the directive when members of the Board of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), led by Mohammed Isah, its chairman, paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Abuja.

The CG said assets declaration is compulsory for officers to lead by example.

“The law that governs Nigeria Customs Service and bankers require that we declare our assets every year, because of the nature of the type of job we do,” NAN quoted him to have said.

“This is because of our involvement in financial transactions; so, we must lead by example as there must be checks and balances.

“The continuous filling of this form will not only keep officers in check but will make them have confidence that what they are doing in their life is well-programmed and structured.

“We will showcase ourselves, and we will lead by example by enforcing this, starting from this year.

“We will need your cooperation to ensure that whatever we declare is properly scrutinized, and we want to assure you that we will support you in achieving your mandate.”

The comptroller-general urged the bureau to enlighten its officers on benefits of declaring their asset and procedures for filling the forms.

In his remarks, Mohammed Isah, chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, said the service’ assistance is required to enforce the code of conduct on all public officers.

“We want to make a plea with the Nigeria Customs Service to show exemplary conduct by declaring their assets and complying with the code of ethics of all public officers,” Isah said.

“I also want to urge them not to be afraid of declaring their assets, as it will help the bureau to know the public officer who is living within his or her lawful income.”

He stated that the bureau saw the NCS as a partner in the corruption fight in the country, as they both had investigative and prosecuting powers.

Source: The Cable