Guinness Launches its Non-alcoholic Drinks in Pet Bottles

Guinness Nigeria Plc has launched PET Bottles for its non-alcoholic drinks – Malta Guinness classic, Dubic Malt, and Orijin Zero. The new offering will be available in 33cl.

The new PET bottle format of the adult premium non-alcoholic drinks was said to have been produced with the highest quality standards Guinness Nigeria is renowned for.

The Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Peter Ndegwa, who unveiled the new bottles in Lagos, said the new innovation was informed by the company’s commitment to consumers need.

He said: “We recognize that our consumers are always on the move and so these portable PET bottles will provide a convenient means for our consumers to enjoy their Malta Guinness, Dubic Malt, and Orijin Zero on-the-go.

“As responsible corporate citizens, we are also aware of the dangers plastic pose to our environment, so we have already put in place measures to ensure we protect the environment.

“We will be working with local artists to recycle used PET bottles into fascinating artworks. This partnership with local artists is just one of our many initiatives to reduce our environmental impacts well as join the global movement to advance sustainable development,” he added.

To buttress this, he said the company recently signed a MoU with Wecyclers; a profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability, socioeconomic development and community health in support of our waste management agenda.”

The PET bottles were officially unveiled following a media tour of the Guinness Brewery in Ogba, Lagos.

The Marketing Manager, APNADs, Omotola Bamigbaiye, who gave the closing remarks at the event said: “Although the non-alcoholic drinks have been unveiled in new PET bottles; the great taste, nourishing vitamins of Malta Guinness, Dubic Malt and Orijin Zero will remain the same and the new PET bottles will be available to consumers in shops nationwide” she said.