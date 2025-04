Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) Announces Full Year (FY) 2024 Investor Call

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (“GTCO” or the “Group”) (www.GTCOPlc.com), (Bloomberg: GUARANTY:NL/Reuters: GUARANT.LG) invites investors and analysts to its FY 2024 Investor Call scheduled for:

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 1.30 pm (WAT)

Format: Virtual Conference Call

Registration: GTCO Plc FY 2024 Conference Call (https://apo-opa.co/429YpwN)

The Investor Presentation document will be made available prior to the call on our website at www.GTCOPlc.com under Investor Relations, Financial Resources & Events on or before Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

During the call, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to engage with executive management in a Q&A session to discuss GTCO Plc’s financial and operational performance and gain insights into the company’s strategic direction.

An audio recording of the call will be available on the company’s website afterwards.