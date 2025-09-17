GTCO Market Value Climbs On Major Block Trade Transactions

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc has recorded a notable increase in market value, rising by 85 basis points to N3.460 trillion, as significant block trade transactions boosted investor confidence despite its delayed earnings report.

The financial group’s share price advanced from N94.20 at the beginning of the week to N95, signaling resilience after recent sell-off pressures. Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed GTCO as the most active stock by value, accounting for 7.96% of total market trade volume.

Anchoria Securities Limited confirmed that about 30 million shares were transacted off-market at ₦95 per share, representing a trade value of ₦2.5 billion. In total, 32.890 million GTCO shares worth N3.124 billion were exchanged on Tuesday, giving the company a commanding 24.18% share of the day’s market value.

Analysts attribute the rising investor interest to the company’s strong earnings outlook, minimal keyman risk, and the positive momentum from its recent listing on the London Stock Exchange. MarketForces Africa also reported sustained inflows from foreign portfolio investors seeking exposure to the bank’s growth prospects.