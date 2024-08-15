Anambra Plastic Waste Recycling Stakeholders Event Demonstrates Strong Commitment to Sustainable Waste Management

The Anambra State Government, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Coca-Cola Foundation and TechnoServe has reaffirmed its commitment to recycling plastic waste, securing more environmentally friendly solutions through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

Speaking while declaring open a stakeholders’ meeting on Plastic Waste Recycling, held at Hilton Leisure Hotel, Awka, Anambra state, the State Commissioner for Environment, Dr. (Engr) Felix Odimegwu said, “Plastic waste becomes a menace to the environment when not separated and channeled for recycling”.

He highlighted the alignment of the Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity with Anambra’s strategic vision for sustainable development. Under the leadership of Governor Prof. Charles Soludo, Anambra has been actively pursuing initiatives to reduce waste, promote recycling, and foster a culture of sustainability. Engr. Dr Odimegwu also announced the second season of the “All Anambra Communities Plastic Waste Recovery Challenge,” aiming to reduce waste, promote recycling, and create employment for the residents, reinforcing the state’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future.

Odimegwu said partnering on projects like this, is one of several ways through which the state government is creating awareness on the importance of waste separation for recycling and generating economic prosperity through the circular economy.

In her remarks, the Country Director of Technoserve Nigeria, Mrs Adesuwa Akinboro, represented by the Senior Program Manager, Mr Benneth Obasiohia emphasized the importance of collaboration in combating plastic pollution in the state.

She noted that the project sought to boost local economies and also create sustainable livelihoods, not forgetting Nigeria’s significant contributions to global plastic waste, of which only 12 percent is being recycled in the country.

Obasiohia urged stakeholders to work together, stressing that the success of the initiative depends on collective action for a cleaner, greener future in Anambra State.

The event featured insightful presentations, including one by Professor Emma Ezenwaji, Chairman of the ASWAMA board of directors, on strategic partnerships for improved waste management service delivery in Anambra State, also Franklin Nwaribe, Senior Business Advisor, provided an overview of the Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity.

Fr. Dr. Jude Ezeanokwasi, a Reader from the Faculty of Law at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, emphasized the growing importance of waste management policy and regulations in Anambra State. He noted that these policies have become not just necessary but sacrosanct, reflecting the urgent need for structured and effective waste management practices to safeguard the environment. Private sector stakeholders, including the Waste Pickers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN), Anambra State Waste Recyclers Association (ASWRA), and plastic aggregators, were also given the opportunity to present the challenges they faced in the plastic recycling sector.

The Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity is dedicated to intercepting plastic waste at source and transforming it into valuable resources, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable communities. This initiative exemplifies the commitment of USAID, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and TechnoServe to environmental sustainability and economic development in Nigeria