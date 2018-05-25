GSK Declares N8.4billion Special Dividend

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc has declared a special dividend of N8.4billion representing N7.10 and a final dividend of 40k per share respectively for its shareholders in the year ended December 2017.

The percentage increase in the dividend is driven by the growth in the GSK reserve level over the past few years, the accumulation of profits and the recent income from the divestment of its drinks business.

In the year under review, GSK revenue increased from ₦14.3 billion in 2016 to ₦16 billion. Profit before tax also increased from ₦185 million in 2016 to ₦1.1billion in 2017.

However, profit after tax fell to ₦486 million from ₦2.3 billion declared in the same period of 2016 due to higher tax payments and no fresh revenue from the disposal of the drinks business.

Speaking at the 47 th Annual General Meeting held at Muson Centre Onikan in Lagos, Mr. Edmund Onuzo, Chairman, Board of Directors, said GSK is committed to maximizing its investment.

“For us as a company, maximizing shareholder’s return is high on our agenda. Given our current cash position and with money set aside for local manufacturing investment, returning cash back to investors via dividends is in line with this thinking on returns” Onuzo said.

Onuzo added that “following the successful divestment of our drinks business, we have been able to cash-in on the returns from the divestment.

At the meeting, the Board recommended for approval a final dividend of N478 million representing 40 kobo per 50 Kobo share and a special dividend of 8.491 billion representing 7.10 per share to be paid to shareholders.

The shareholders approved the Board’s recommendation and lauded the Board for its performance. The shareholders urged the management not to relent in their effort in this regard