Graft Investigation – EFCC Reveals Properties Owned by Ayodele Fayose

As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) digs deeper into the graft accusation against ex-governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti, it has released photos of his properties.

The Spokesman for the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, released copies of the pictures on Wednesday.

According to him, the properties were uncovered while the anti-graft agency was investigating the allegations of corruption against the former governor.

He alleged that Mr Fayose purchased the property with the money he purportedly received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

“In the course of investigating corruption allegations against ex-governor Ayodele Fayose, especially the N1.3billion which he collected from the office of the National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki, the Commission unearthed evidence that he laundered the funds into the acquisition of properties in choice locations in Abuja and Lagos,” Mr Wilson alleged.

The EFCC released the pictures a day after the former governor arrived at its head office in Abuja, in company with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and a former minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, among other well-wishers.

Fayose had in September promised to report at the anti-corruption agency’s office after handing over government to his successor, Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Mr. Lere Olayinka, the media aide to Fayose, says his boss has since denied the allegations and insisted that he should be charged to court.

“Today is his second day in EFCC custody and I can say that his spirit is high, and his will remains very strong,” he said on Wednesday.

Olayinka: “The commission has started its usual lies by claiming that it discovered houses bought by Fayose with public fund.

“Nigerians should recall that in 2016, operatives of this same EFCC attempted to seal up a guest house located at Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja, claiming that it belonged to Fayose. Whereas, the building belonged to a retired Army general.”