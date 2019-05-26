Governor Ambode to Commission New Onikan Stadium, Lagos Theatre on Monday

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will inaugurate a newly constructed Onikan Stadium, an ultra-modern sports facility with 5,100-seating capacity specifically redesigned in conformity to international standard.

As shown on the manifest of the state government, Ambode will wind up official activities of his administration with the inauguration of the sports facility constructed to house at least 9000 fans during concert and entertainment and that of Lagos Theatre, Badagry on Monday.

Also, the inauguration will bring to a close the unveiling of different strategic projects (christened legacy projects) the Ambode administration had initiated after the 50th anniversary of the state.

The legacy projects include Oshodi transport interchange, Institute of Maternal and Child Health (a.k.a Ayinke House), Oshodi-Murtala Muhammed International Airport road and Lagos Theatre, Oregun which President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated on April 24.

After unveiling the ultra-modern theatre in Epe on Friday, the governor said he was fulfilled, citing different people-focused projects his administration had projects within the ancient town and its adjoining communities.

Ambode, whose tenure ends on Tuesday, said he was able to implement a number of projects which changed the outlook of the town and made life further comfortable for the people, as well as improve the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the state.

He said, “This is more or less a fulfilling day for me. If there is anything for me to say, it is the fact that I am fulfilled that a day like this can come in Epe. In four years, we have turned things around. God has given us that grace that we can come back here and actually spend my last weekend here with my people.

“We are very delighted that among the Art Theatres that we have established, we have the opportunity to come and commission the one in Epe. President Buhari unveiled the first one – the Lagos Theatre, Oregun and then followed by the one in Igando.

“That of Badagry will be commissioned tomorrow making four out of the six that we had actually planned. Two to go and believing strongly that the vision to actually bring out the best of the talents of our younger ones is part of this structure that you are seeing here.”

He said the initiative to construct the theatres across the state was borne out of the vision to create a framework to bring out the creativity and innovative skills of talented youths, as well as serving as a platform to scale up communal bonding among the people.

Ambode said, “We are also renovating Glover Memorial Hall. It has been fully paid for. In another few months, they should be able to commission it also so that we can have top class tourist attractions in all these locations. People can decide to come and watch a play in Epe and then drive back to Lagos.

“In totality, beyond bringing out the talent of our youths, the ultimate goal is to increase the GDP of Lagos because in the services provided here and other things that would be done in other locations, you have more people that will be earning income.

“You would have more people that would be paying taxes; you have more people that you can generate income from which you can now use back to improve on the lot of Lagos residents,” the governor said. He, therefore, thanked the people of Epe Division for standing by him during the bad and good times, thereby urging them “to support the incoming administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to further develop the state.”

