Google Unveils 10 Startups For Africa Accelerator Program

Google has announced the selection of 10 startups for its Africa Accelerator Program, a three-month virtual program designed to support African startups in leveraging technology to solve some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.

The selected startups, from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda, were selected from nearly 1,000 applications, highlighting the remarkable talent and creativity in the African tech ecosystem.

The search engine giant said in a statement on Wednesday that startups play a pivotal role in driving economic development and technological innovation in Africa.

By addressing local challenges with tailored solutions, these startups are not only creating jobs but also enhancing the quality of life across the continent, Google said.

Despite the current “funding winter” in Sub-Saharan Africa, where investment flows have slowed, the tech company expressed that the resilience and ingenuity of African entrepreneurs continue to shine.

“Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries.

“These startups have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs, showcasing the program’s substantial impact on the African tech landscape,” the technology multinational stated.

This year’s cohort places a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, highlighting the growing importance of advanced technologies in addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges.

The Head of Startups Programs for Google in Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said, “We are thrilled to welcome the 8th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program.

“These startups represent the future of African innovation, harnessing the power of technology to solve real-world problems and uplift their communities. We are committed to supporting these founders by providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed and scale their solutions.”

Meet the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Class 8:

CDIAL AI (Nigeria): Transforming multilingual communication across Africa with the power of artificial and collective intelligence.

Earthbond (Nigeria): lighting up homes and businesses across Africa with affordable, reliable energy solutions, bolstered by carbon accounting and development finance.

Fixxr (South Africa): Putting car owners and businesses in the driver’s seat with transparent and convenient on-location vehicle maintenance and repair services.

Lifesten Health (Rwanda): Innovating health and wellness through cutting-edge screening and incentive-based programs focused on physical, mental, and nutritional health.

MyAIFactchecker (Nigeria): Equipping users with an AI-powered tool to combat misinformation and promote informed decision-making through fact-checking.

Nakili (Kenya): bringing salons, barbershops, and spas into the digital age with a mobile-based app for streamlined management and enhanced customer experiences.

NextCounsel (Nigeria): Supercharging lawyer productivity with an AI-powered tool for contract management, solicitor engagement, compliance, and more.

Nobuk Africa (Kenya): simplifying financial management for groups and collectives across Africa with a seamless platform for collecting funds, reconciling payments, and generating reports.

Rana Energy (Nigeria): Providing clean, reliable energy solutions to SMEs and communities through a data-driven ecosystem.

Triply (Kenya): Building Africa’s travel operating system, connecting travellers with seamless booking experiences and travel businesses with powerful management tools.

From July 29th to September 20th, 2024, these ten startups will participate in a structured program designed to support their growth.

Google said these startups will receive direct access to the expertise of mentors and seasoned entrepreneurs who have navigated the startup path.

“They will engage in technical workshops to refine their products, hone their business strategies, and strengthen their leadership skills. The program will also prepare them to secure follow-on funding from Google’s global network of investors,” the statement highlighted. The participation of these startups in the accelerator program marks a significant step in their journey toward scaling their solutions and increasing their impact.