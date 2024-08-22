Google Search trends reveal Nigerians are looking to use AI to be more creative and boost their careers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) was searched more than ever in 2024 in Nigeria and around the world, with Nigerian users searching for the term 130% more than this time last year.

Search trends in Nigeria related to AI continue – with searches for “what is AI” increasing more than 30%, while searches for “how to use AI” have increased 40%.

Nigerians are looking to boost their careers and their creativity with AI – trending searches include “create a logo with AI”, “create a cv with AI” and “design a website with AI”.

20 August 2024: New search trends released by Google today show that people in Nigeria continue to search for AI more than ever before.

Search interest in “AI” has reached a record high around the world and in Nigeria, where searches have more than doubled (+130%) since the same period last year. Searches in Nigeria for “what is AI” also increased by 30%, while searches for “how to use AI” increased by 40%. Nigeria has the sixth highest search interest in AI in Africa – and ranks 25th in the world.

Nigerians are looking to use AI to build their careers and creativity – with trending searches including “create a logo with AI”, “create CV with AI”, “design website with AI”, “design a flyer with AI” and “create slides with AI” – all of which were ‘breakout’ searches in 2024, growing over 5,000% in interest since this time last year.

Nigerians are also interested in learning more about AI and how best to use it. Searches for “AI and courses” have increased by 50% – while top questions include “is AI hard to learn”, “how to learn AI” and “how to access and learn about AI”. Search interest in AI and business more than doubled (+110%), while searches for AI and jobs more than septupled (+640%).

Aligned with its commitment to AI as a force for positive societal change, Google offers free AI training programs to Africans through its Hustle Academy. This initiative, designed for entrepreneurs, includes modules specifically tailored to teach participants how to leverage AI to improve their businesses. Since its launch in 2022, Hustle Academy has empowered over 10,000 businesses. Additionally, Google supports promising AI-focused startups in Africa through its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program. This program, which assists startups tackling African challenges, selected 10 AI-driven ventures for its 2024 cohort.

Search interest in cybersecurity and AI also nearly doubled across Nigeria (+80%), while people showed a clear interest in the future of AI for science. Searches for AI and healthcare more than doubled (+140%), while searches for AI and medicine increased by 50% and searches for AI and STEM and AI and hospitals both increased by 60%.

Olumide Balogun, West Africa Director at Google said: “AI has the potential to create opportunities – from the extraordinary to the everyday – for everyone: bringing new waves of innovation, social and economic progress. So it’s no surprise that the people of Nigeria are already looking to make the most of this transformational technology – finding ways for it to boost their career, creativity, and society.”