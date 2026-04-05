Goodluck Jonathan urges leaders to prioritize service over personal interest

Keypoints

Former President Goodluck Jonathan delivered an Easter message in Abuja, calling for leadership rooted in humility and sacrifice.

He described the death and resurrection of Christ as the “bedrock of the Christian faith” and a universal message of hope.

The former leader specifically addressed Nigeria’s current hardships, urging citizens not to give up on the country.

Jonathan emphasized that the virtues of faith and service are essential values for national unity.

Main Story

According to a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, former President Goodluck Jonathan addressed Christians in Nigeria and across the globe with a call for a shift in leadership philosophy.

The former president noted that the Easter period served as a vital time for reflection on the themes of redemption and divine love.

He reported that the essence of the season is found in the victory over death, which should provide believers with a renewed sense of hope regardless of their circumstances.

Goodluck Jonathan highlighted that the life of Christ offers a profound template for those in positions of power, suggesting that true authority is defined by what a leader is willing to give up for others.

He detailed that while Nigeria currently faces significant challenges, the nation has successfully navigated difficult periods in the past. The report emphasized his plea for citizens to remain steadfast and maintain their faith in the country’s potential, even as they weather the current economic and social trials.

The Issues

The primary issue raised is the perceived gap between current leadership styles and the selfless service required to build a stable nation. Jonathan identified “personal interest” as a barrier to national progress, suggesting that a lack of humility and sincerity in governance hinders the creation of a peaceful and prosperous society. He also touched upon the prevailing sense of despair among the citizenry, identifying a need for collective resilience to overcome national hurdles.

What’s Being Said

“True leadership demands that we live above personal interest and serve with sacrifice, humility, and sincerity,” Goodluck Jonathan stated during his address.

stated during his address. The former president urged citizens to “be steadfast in hope and faith” and to “keep faith with Nigeria” despite hard times.

urged citizens to “be steadfast in hope and faith” and to “keep faith with Nigeria” despite hard times. “He had everything and gave it all,” Jonathan noted while drawing a parallel between the life of Christ and the expectations for modern leaders.

noted while drawing a parallel between the life of Christ and the expectations for modern leaders. He further stated that faith, sacrifice, and service are “the values that hold a nation together.”

What’s Next

Religious and political commentators will likely weigh in on the former president’s call for “sincerity” in leadership during their own Easter observations.

The message is expected to be integrated into broader national discourses regarding the role of ethics in Nigerian governance.

Observers will watch to see if this call for selfless leadership resonates with current office holders as they navigate ongoing national reforms.

Bottom Line

Goodluck Jonathan’s message frames Easter not just as a religious observance, but as a moral mandate for Nigerian leaders to abandon self-interest in favor of sacrificial service to ensure national survival.