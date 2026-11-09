Golden morn marks 40th anniversary with extra 50g offer

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 9th, 2026

Key Points

· Nestlé Nigeria will give consumers an extra 50 grams of Golden Morn free on every 900-gramme pack bought from November

· The offer is part of activities marking the brand’s 40th anniversary

· The announcement was made on Tuesday at a celebration held at the company’s Agbara Factory in Ogun State

· A special 40th-anniversary pack was officially unveiled at the event

· Nestlé says the cereal is made entirely in Nigeria from locally sourced maize and soybeans

· The company promised continued innovation, including new variants

Main Story

Nestlé Nigeria has announced plans to reward consumers with an extra 50 grams of Golden Morn cereal free on every 900-gramme pack purchased from November, as part of activities marking the brand’s 40th anniversary and appreciating loyal Nigerian consumers.

The Category Manager for Dairy and Golden Morn at Nestlé Nigeria, Omofasa Orhiunu, disclosed this on Tuesday during the anniversary celebration at the company’s Agbara Factory in Ogun State. “To celebrate our consumers who have been loyal to Golden Morn for over 40 years, we will be rolling out a promotion in November. For every 900-gram pack of Golden Morn our consumers buy, they get 50 grams extra free. That is an extra bowl of Golden Morn to nourish our wonderful families in Nigeria,” he said.

Orhiunu described Golden Morn as a proudly Nigerian brand developed and manufactured locally over four decades. The event also featured the official unveiling of a special 40th-anniversary pack to commemorate the brand’s presence in the Nigerian market.

The Issues

The promotion comes at a time when many households are watching their spending closely, and an extra bowl of cereal per pack is a modest but visible incentive aimed at keeping loyal buyers. It also reflects how long-standing consumer brands use milestone anniversaries to reinforce loyalty in a competitive breakfast market.

The brand’s local-sourcing message is central. Agbara Factory Manager Talla Fall stressed that Golden Morn is produced entirely in Nigeria using locally sourced maize and soybeans, a point that carries weight amid concerns about input costs and dependence on imports. He traced the brand’s evolution since 1986, citing high-protein recipes, affordable soft packaging, iron and Vitamin A fortification, and the introduction of Grainsmart, Nutrition is the other theme. Nutritionist and brand ambassador Abosede Olusolape urged balanced breakfasts and warned against carbohydrate-only meals, though as a Nestlé ambassador her comments should be read in that context.

What’s Being Said

Orhiunu pledged continued innovation. “We will continue to nourish Nigerians, come up with new variants which will excite Nigerians and introduce new things that will make the breakfast table a lot more interesting,” he said, Fall credited farmers and factory workers. “Golden Morn is made with the goodness of maize and soybeans, grown by Nigerian farmers and created in Nigeria by Nigerians,” he said. “Behind every pack are the farmers who grow the grains and the men and women in the factory who turn them into the nourishment that families trust.” He reaffirmed Nestlé’s commitment to product quality, food safety and strict operational standards.

Olusolape said a proper breakfast should deliver carbohydrates, protein, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. She named busy work schedules, poor meal planning and reduced morning appetite as barriers, and advised: “Plan ahead, add variety and make it realistic.” She noted that whole grains support digestion while protein keeps people fuller for longer.

What’s Next

The extra 50g promotion is set to roll out from November on 900-gramme packs. Consumers can expect the special 40th-anniversary packs in stores, along with new variants promised by the company, Attention will turn to how the promotion affects sales and whether Nestlé follows with further anniversary activities.

Bottom Line

Nestlé is marking 40 years of Golden Morn with a free-extra offer, a commemorative pack and a made-in-Nigeria message, betting that loyalty and local sourcing will keep the brand on Nigerian breakfast tables.