Gold recovers from historic slide as liquidation phase exhausts

KEY POINTS

Gold (GC=F) edged up 0.46% to $4,427.40 on Tuesday morning, attempting to break a record 10-day losing streak that saw prices tumble 15% since the war began.

The metal’s underperformance is attributed to a “dash for cash,” where investors liquidate profitable gold positions to cover margin calls in failing equity and bond markets.

Inflationary risks from the energy shock are driving expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, creating a massive headwind for non-yielding bullion.

Energy-importing central banks have slowed their gold accumulation as they redirect dollar reserves to pay for surging oil and gas bills.

MAIN STORY

Gold prices stabilized on Tuesday, reversing a downward trend that briefly threatened a collapse toward the $4,100 level. Despite President Trump’s claims of “productive” talks, the metal remains whipsawed by conflicting headlines, including reports that Persian Gulf states may join the military coalition.

Analysts from Standard Chartered and Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) note that this “steeper-than-usual” correction is a result of gold being one of the few remaining liquid assets that investors can sell to offset losses in broader financial markets.

The historical precedent for this price action is the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. In both instances, an initial geopolitical spike was quickly followed by a months-long decline as the resulting energy shock stoked inflation.

This forces central banks to maintain a hawkish stance, raising the “opportunity cost” of holding gold. Furthermore, the structural damage to Middle Eastern energy infrastructure—which the IEA warns will take years to repair—ensures that the “inflationary floor” for interest rates remains high, keeping gold under sustained pressure.

THE ISSUES

The primary conflict for gold is the “Margin Call Loop.” In a broad market crash, gold is often sold not because it has lost its fundamental value, but because it is liquid. As Peter Kinsella of UBP explains, when equities and bonds collapse, institutional investors are forced to sell their “winners” (gold) to stay solvent.

Additionally, the “Petrodollar Drain” is a new factor: emerging market central banks that typically buy gold are currently bleeding cash to afford $100+ oil, removing a major pillar of demand that has supported bullion for the last two years.

WHAT’S NEXT

Fed Sentiment: Investors are waiting for the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) signals to see if the war-driven inflation spike triggers an emergency rate hike.

Investors are waiting for the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) signals to see if the war-driven inflation spike triggers an emergency rate hike. Hormuz Safe-Passage: Any verified reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would likely lower oil prices, potentially ending the “forced liquidation” phase for gold.

Any verified reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would likely lower oil prices, potentially ending the “forced liquidation” phase for gold. Technical Support: Traders are watching the $4,400 level ; holding this line is critical to preventing a slide back to the $4,000 psychological floor.

Traders are watching the ; holding this line is critical to preventing a slide back to the $4,000 psychological floor. Standard Chartered Forecast: Analysts expect the “downside pressure” to last another two weeks before gold regains its status as a hedge against long-term currency devaluation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Gold proves to be a liquid asset in times of need… it is not unusual to endure downside pressure for four to six weeks,” stated Suki Cooper, Standard Chartered .

. “Investors are selling well-performing assets to fund margin calls for underperforming assets,” explained Peter Kinsella, UBP .

. “Short-term shifts in pricing are all about positioning. Longer term it’s all with the monetary drivers,” Kinsella added.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Gold is acting as the world’s ATM. Its recent 15% drop isn’t a vote of no-confidence in the metal, but rather a reflection of how desperate the global financial system is for liquidity. Until the “margin call” phase of this war ends, gold will continue to trade as a source of cash rather than a haven of safety.