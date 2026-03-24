Zelensky accuses Russia of supplying intelligence to Iran

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 24, 2026

Key Points

Ukraine alleges Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran

Zelensky warns move could prolong Middle East conflict

Kyiv signals potential escalation amid ongoing war with Moscow

Main Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of supplying intelligence support to Iran, warning that the move could prolong ongoing tensions in the Middle East and further destabilise global security.

Speaking in his evening address, Zelensky cited reports from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, HUR, indicating continued cooperation between Moscow and Iranian leadership. He did not provide specific details of the intelligence transfers.

The Ukrainian leader also revealed that he had been briefed by the country’s domestic security agency, the SBU, and warned that Russia could be preparing for additional military escalation.

Zelensky stressed that Russia’s war efforts should not benefit from shifting geopolitical dynamics, particularly rising oil prices linked to Middle East tensions. He also commended Ukrainian forces for recent strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, which he described as critical to Moscow’s war financing.

Ukraine has been defending against a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022, with the conflict showing no immediate signs of resolution.

What’s Being Said

“There is further evidence that Russia continues to support the Iranian leadership with intelligence,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Russia’s war must not be allowed to benefit from this geopolitical situation,” he added.

What’s Next

Potential escalation risks as Ukraine warns of possible Russian strike

International scrutiny likely to intensify over alleged Russia-Iran cooperation

Continued impact on global oil markets and geopolitical stability

The Bottom Line: The allegations point to a widening geopolitical axis that could deepen global instability, linking the Ukraine war with Middle East tensions in ways that may reshape energy and security dynamics worldwide.