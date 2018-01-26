Global Stocks Index Depreciates by 0.13%

Global stocks on Thursday, January 25, as U.S President, Donald Trump talks up the country’s currency. As such, the MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.13 percent.

The U.S. dollar edged up on Thursday, reversing its recent decline, after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a strong dollar, and the S&P 500 gave back gains on the comments before eking out a record-high close.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at their highest levels ever although they relinquished bigger gains after Trump’s comments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 140.67 points, or 0.54 percent, to end at 26,392.79, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.71 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,839.25 and the Nasdaq Composite.

IXIC dropped 3.90 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,411.16. Meanwhile, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 shed 0.60 percent.