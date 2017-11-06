Ghanaian Real Estate on Spotlight in Nigeria

All is set for the first ever Ghana Property Show in Nigeria, with a delegation of over 15 leading Ghanaian Real Estate Companies preparing to visit the country to showcase an impressive array of Ghanaian housing stock.

Announcing this event at a special press briefing in Lagos this week, Mr. Steve Ike CEO of BMJA Services- the event organizers, stated that the Ghana Property Show in Nigeria has been designed as a unique platform to showcase and market top Ghana-based real estate investment opportunities to interested Nigerian investors and non-resident Ghanaians alike.

On what informed the hosting of this event, Ike acknowledged that the Nigeria-Ghana trade and cultural relationship dates back several decades ago. “Nigerians and Ghanaians are known to share a great a deal of cultural, social and business relationship. For years, citizens of both countries have traded business and exchanged visits, so much so that many Nigerians have found a “second home” in Ghana and vice-versa”

“This property tradeshow has been long overdue and is now taking place due to overwhelming demand from the to the hundreds of Nigerian investors and Non-resident Ghanaians who are keen, willing and waiting to invest in Ghanaian real estate.

It is a known fact that Ghana is currently one of the most attractive African property investment destinations for the legion of avid real estate investors. The benefits of investing in Ghanaian real estate are numerous and include: a stable and rapidly growing economy, stable political climate favourable foreign investment environment, low taxation levels, solid and favourable returns on investment, a friendly people and environment, decent and improving basic infrastructures, remarkable ease of doing business, educated workforce and great food (I recommend waakye, kenkey and jollof”

The organizers of the event hope to use the event to promote deeper and broader economic, cultural and commercial relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

The Ghana Property Show in Nigeria will feature general discussions about the Ghanaian investment climate, the real estate industry, as well as related information on the culture, education and sundry socio-economic factors. At the event, guests can look forward to special and exclusive offers including immediate sign-up benefits, opportunity to arrange all-expensive paid trips to Ghana, and instant gifts.

Special guest speakers from both the Ghana High Commission in Nigeria and the counterpart Nigeria High Commission in Ghana, officials from the Trade & Investment ministries, the tourism board, as well as industry experts have been invited to make presentations and to provide answers to salient questions about investing in Ghana.

The array of property stock to be showcased at the event will include residential, commercial, retail, hotel/hospitality, and industrial properties. The coverage area where these properties are located extends from Accra, the Ghana Capital city, to Tema, Kumasi and other exciting locations.

Over 1,000 investors have already been confirmed to attend the event which would facilitate direct connections between participating companies and potential investors. The Ghana Property Show is scheduled for December 9, 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.