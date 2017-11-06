Ekiti: Residents Protests High Electricity Bills

Residents of Olorunda in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, Sunday, November, 3,protested what they called “crazy, unacceptable and outrageous electricity bills” from Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

The protesters marched round the neighbourhood and converged on the health centre where community leaders addressed them.

This is the second time in a month that the residents were protesting on the issue.

They urged BEDC to supply prepaid meters, warning officials not to collect money from them again.

President of Olorunda Pastor Gbenga Ilesanmi said residents spent about N21 million to provide a transformer, electric poles, wires and workmanship for “electricity in our community, with BEDC not providing anything”.

Ilesanmi said: “We are tired and frustrated by the high bills without the supply of electricity. The bills range from N3,000 to N11,000. We say no to direct billing system.

“We have resolved not to pay any other bill until prepaid meters are supplied to the community.”

Chairman of the community’s Electricity Task Force, Mr. Pius Ayodele, said residents provided electricity equipment through self-help.

He decried the huge electricity bills BEDC was giving its customers.

Ayodele said: “What we are passing through is no longer palatable. We procured everything we needed in the 12 zones in the community.’’