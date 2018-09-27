Germany to Host Euro 2024

Germany will host the 2024 European Championships after being selected ahead of Turkey by UEFA’s executive committee.

After a two-horse race for Euro 2024, the German Football Association’s (DFB) successful bid means they will host a major international tournament for the first time since the 2006 World Cup.

The four-time world champions have won the Euros three times – 1972, 1980 and 1996 – and last staged the continental competition as West Germany in 1988

Turkey, meanwhile, miss out for a fourth time after failed bids for Euro 2008, 2012 and 2016 – losing out on the latter by one vote to France.

Euro 2020 is scheduled to take place in 12 venues across Europe, with Wembley Stadium staging the semi-finals and final, as well as three group games and a last-16 tie.

Last week, Germany’s bid for Euro 2024 received a more favourable evaluation report than its Turkish rival.

Published on UEFA’s website, the 40-page report assessed each bid in 12 key areas, including the quality of stadiums, the political landscape and transport infrastructure.

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup group stages last summer

Germany’s “very high quality” proposal was judged to meet or “comfortably exceed” UEFA’s expectations in almost every area.

In contrast, the Turkish bid got a very mixed review, with its failure to include a tournament-specific commitment to human rights a “matter of concern”.