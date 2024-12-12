German President Urges Tinubu To Develop Emergency Plans For ECOWAS Economic Cooperation

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier calls on President Bola Tinubu to formulate emergency strategies to strengthen economic cooperation across West Africa. He makes this appeal during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja as part of his state visit to Nigeria.

Steinmeier stresses the importance of reintegrating Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso into the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), warning that their exclusion presents serious economic and security challenges for the region.

“We recognize the vital role of regional cooperation. The current detachment of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso brings significant security and economic consequences. While diplomacy is key to addressing these issues, ECOWAS must also prepare emergency plans to ensure future economic stability,” Steinmeier states.

President Bola Tinubu responds by emphasizing ECOWAS’ dedication to the well-being of citizens in the affected countries while advocating for a return to democratic governance.

“Our priority is the welfare of innocent citizens who are victims of military takeovers. ECOWAS will continue to lead by example, upholding democratic principles while exploring diplomatic channels to resolve these issues. However, we will not tolerate unconstitutional governance,” Tinubu says.

Tinubu also highlights the need to maintain trade and free movement across the region, despite the absence of clear transition timelines from the military regimes. He assures that ECOWAS will keep the door open for dialogue and collaboration to support democratic transitions in the affected nations.

Earlier this year, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS, accusing the bloc of acting under foreign influence and failing to address security challenges. The military leaders in these countries criticized ECOWAS for imposing sanctions and claimed neglect in combating terrorism and insecurity.

Military coups occurred in Mali in 2020 and 2021, in Burkina Faso in 2022, and in Niger in 2023. ECOWAS responded by suspending the countries and imposing sanctions on Mali and Niger to push for a return to democratic rule.

Steinmeier’s call for emergency plans underscores the urgency of stabilizing the region while promoting economic growth and security through strengthened cooperation within ECOWAS.