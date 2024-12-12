Dangote Refinery Exports First PMS Shipment To Cameroon

Dangote Refinery, the largest oil refinery in Africa, exports its first shipment of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Cameroon, marking a significant milestone in African energy trade.

This breakthrough is made possible through a strategic partnership between Dangote Refinery and Neptune Oil, a leading energy company in Cameroon. Both companies confirm the successful shipment and their shared commitment to advancing energy independence across the continent.

Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of the Dangote Group, emphasizes the importance of this achievement, stating:

“This first export of PMS to Cameroon demonstrates our vision for an energy-independent Africa. Refining and exchanging resources within the continent lays the foundation for sustainable growth that benefits all Africans.”

Antoine Ndzengue, Director of Neptune Oil, highlights the impact on Cameroon, saying:

“This partnership marks a new era for our country. By sourcing petroleum products directly from Dangote Refinery, we strengthen our energy security and support local economic development. Eliminating international intermediaries reflects our commitment to serving markets efficiently and independently.”

The collaboration extends beyond this initial shipment, as both companies work to establish a sustainable supply chain aimed at stabilizing fuel prices and driving regional economic growth.

This export underscores Dangote Refinery’s growing capacity to meet Nigeria’s domestic energy demands while playing a critical role in regional markets.

With a processing capability of 650,000 barrels per day, the Lagos-based refinery—the largest single-train refinery in the world—serves as a flagship project of the Dangote Group, reshaping Africa’s energy landscape.

For Cameroon, this transaction represents a step toward greater energy independence. By sourcing PMS directly from Dangote Refinery, the country reduces its reliance on international intermediaries, enhancing energy security and fostering economic growth.

This partnership not only reinforces intra-African trade but also lays the groundwork for future collaborations aimed at promoting sustainable development and prosperity across the continent.