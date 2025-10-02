Fubara Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks Commissioners After Supreme Court Verdict

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has relieved all commissioners and other public office holders in his administration of their duties with immediate effect.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday evening in Port Harcourt by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi. The development follows the recent Supreme Court judgment, which reshaped the political landscape in the state.

During a valedictory session with members of his cabinet at Government House, Port Harcourt, held to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to the outgoing officials for their contributions to the state’s progress over the past two years.

“The governor highlighted the significance of Nigeria’s Independence, and called on all Nigerians to work together with Mr President to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous country and a brighter future for all,” the statement read in part.

The governor further reassured the people of Rivers State of his renewed commitment to serve with vigour, while expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. He also extended good wishes to Nigerians on the Independence Day celebration.

The development comes against the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding Fubara’s cabinet since the end of the emergency rule imposed by President Bola Tinubu earlier this year. During the period of emergency administration, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), who oversaw the state, suspended all commissioners, advisers, and assistants appointed by Fubara, while also dissolving boards and suspending parastatal heads.

Since Ibas’ exit on September 18, the status of Fubara’s appointees had remained unclear. The Rivers State House of Assembly, during its first sitting after the lifting of emergency rule, had urged the governor to present a fresh list of commissioner-nominees for screening alongside the 2025 budget.

Governor Fubara’s decision now paves the way for the reconstitution of his cabinet as he prepares to reposition his administration in line with the court ruling and the expectations of Rivers people.